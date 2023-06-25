Bonita "Bonnie" Cecilia McKaige, 82, of Malvern, PA and formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Born in Gallitzin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alice Lynch. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter D. McKaige in 2009.
Bonnie worked many years as a teacher's aide for students with special needs. She was also very involved in charities and volunteer work that dealt with children and the less fortunate. Bonnie was also known to be quite the animal lover, enjoyed traveling, and was a devout Catholic. Her sons affectionately remember her strong and selfless personality, and she was a great role model to them growing up.
Bonnie is survived by her 2 sons, Dominick M. McKaige and Craig A. McKaige.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests will be received at 10 AM. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
