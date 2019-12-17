Bondia L. (Minehart) Snook, 75, of Bainbridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Elizabeth Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Elizabethtown. Born Friday, November 10, 1944, in Lewistown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William J. Minehart, Sr. and Dolly E. (Rodenizer) Minehart. She was married to M. Wilbur Snook on April 12, 1969.
Bondia was a longtime and loyal member of Conoy Brethren In Christ Church, Elizabethtown. She enjoyed gardening and canning, sewing, embroidery, camping, playing games, but above all, enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband of over 50 years, she is survived by a daughter, Holly Oberholtzer (Jeffrey); four grandchildren: Kristine Oberholtzer (Derek Olsen), Morgan Oberholtzer (Trent Harrison), JJ Oberholtzer, and Jonah Oberholtzer; a great-grandson, Braxton Olsen; a sister, Sue Noecker (Rodney); a brother, William Minehart, Jr. (Cindy), as well as Bondia's numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and a great-granddaughter.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Conoy Brethren In Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Pastor Nick Ressler officiating. Burial will follow in Conoy Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543, on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM as well as at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bondia's honor to Conoy Brethren In Christ Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
