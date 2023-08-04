Bobby Joe Matthews, commonly known as Bobby Joe, age 61, passed away July 31, 2023 at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Cleveland J. Hurst and Rita S. Hurst. Bobby Joe was born deaf with special needs. The family would like to thank Valley Community Services for their devoted and loving care for the last eighteen years of Bobby Joe's life.
Bobby Joe is survived by his siblings: Billy R. Matthews (Deborah), Tracy L. Conrad (Kenneth) and Catherine M. Juba (JP); his nephew Bryan K. Stewart; two nieces Krystina M. Imler (Kyle) and Jennifer M. Matthews, along with seven great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
