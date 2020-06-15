Bobby D. Roaten, 85, of Mount Joy passed away peacefully at his home on June 12, 2020 surrounded by family, after a courageous two year fight with multiple myeloma. He was the devoted husband of Barbara M. Gibble Roaten. Together they shared 62 years of marriage. He is also survived by three sons: Robert D. (Carol Thomas) Roaten of Sheridan IN, D. Timothy of Elizabethtown, and Randall S. (Shari Eshleman) Roaten of Mount Joy. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Catherine, Grady, David, Hannah, Aidan, Isaac, and Lindsey. Born in Arkansas, he was the son of the late William Grady and Edith Elizabeth Reynolds Roaten.
Raised by share croppers, Bobby graduated from Saline High School, Louisiana in 1952. A proud veteran, he served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, and the Army Reserves until 1962. Bobby began his career working for Texas Eastern Pipeline at their Marietta Facility. He later applied his talents at Eastern Air Balance, eventually purchasing the company. He was an active member of National Environmental Balancing Bureau and Mid-Atlantic Environmental Balancing Association, and Past President of Pennsylvania Environmental Balancing Association. He was also a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #19.
Bobby was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown, and was previously an active member of the former Maytown Fire Company. A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of Ashara-Casiphia Lodge #551 Mount Joy. Bobby enjoyed fly fishing and was a supporting member of the Donegal Fish and Conservation Association. He also enjoyed going to Canada to fish with friends and family. He enjoyed many weekends in Port Herman, Maryland relaxing and boating with his wife Barbara. He was an avid gardener and known as the tomato whisperer by his family and friends.
A man of strong faith, Bobby's love, kindness and generosity touched the lives of many. He was always eager and willing to help others in any way that he could. Those who were close to him will not soon forget the impact he had and he will be deeply missed by many.
Bobby will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in a private service with full military honors. A Memorial Service honoring Bobby's life will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions in his memory may be sent to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Condolences may be shared at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
