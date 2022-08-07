Bobby (Bob) Michael Frady, 54, of Marietta passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022 at his home. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Robert L. Frady and Barbara E. (Murr) Frady. Bob was a hard-working family man who also loved his dogs, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Yankees. He enjoyed martial arts, boxing, archery, and the outdoors. Bob was a very dependable, Loyal, selfless man and would go out of his way to help others. He always kept everyone laughing with his crazy sense of humor. Bob will be truly missed and forever in our hearts.
Bob was employed 12 years as a service technician with D&L Printing Specialists, Annville. He also worked 24 years as a pressman/maintenance/service technician at White Oak Printing in Lancaster.
Surviving is his wife Dianne M. (Kauffman) Frady, Marietta; his brothers Robert L. Frady, Jr., husband of Tammy (Brewer) Frady, Bainbridge, Tony L. Frady, Elizabethtown; a son Brandin J. Frady, York; step-daughter Mindy R. Strube, Marietta; Two grandchildren, Kaylee D. Reheard and Arian J. Dellet. Numerous nieces and nephews and also great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael L. Frady, sister Barbara A. (Frady) Weatherholtz and step-son Todd M. Groff.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville