Bobbie Ann (Crockett) Yinger, 68, of New Holland, passed away on April 16, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chattanooga, TN, she was the daughter of the late Howell Crockett and Josephine (Taylor) Crockett. She was the loving wife of Thomas Daniel Yinger, with whom she married on March 29, 1975 and shared forty seven loving years of marriage.
In earlier years, she was employed by Pendu and the former Sperry New Holland and later became a Homemaker. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening and Bible study.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; Melissa Ward, Crystal Yinger, Leia Yinger and Ian Yinger, her grandchildren; Mackinzie Ward, Alicia Ward, Trent Delp, Mikey James and Harrison Journey Russin. Also surviving are her siblings, Howell Crockett Sr. husband of Phyllis Crockett, Janice Lou wife of Pat Brennan, Sandra Kay Crockett and Lisa Lynn McCullough.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Connie Marie Crockett.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »