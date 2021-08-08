Bobbi Jo Huber Kraut, 55, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was the daughter of Barbara Clark Huber and Jerry Huber, Sr., and sister of Jerry Huber, Jr., all of Lancaster, PA.
She is also survived by her son, Jonathan Kraut and grandson, Marshall, and her companion, Shane Black, all of Jacksonville, FL.
She will be lovingly remembered, and her love will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends.
