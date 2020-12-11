Bob Waldeck, 78, of Lancaster died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 27. When his cancer returned and it became obvious that death was imminent, his family planned a celebration of life and love for him that included bedside family dinners with many calls, texts and well wishes from friends throughout the world. In his final days, he was thoroughly entertained by his grandchildren (and a new puppy) while enjoying many humorous stories and beautiful prayers as he prepared for his journey to God. With the love and help of Hospice and his wife, Cheryl, and their daughters, Lindsay Myers (Donald), Lissa Dochat (Christopher), and Jamie Burgess (Donald) and grandchildren, DJ and Hannah Myers and Lily and Patrick Dochat, along with many wonderful friends, his last days were an enthusiastic tribute to a life exceptionally well-lived!
Bob, son of Frank and Margaret Waldeck and brother to Judy Gebauer and Bill Waldeck, was born in Detroit and spent most of his life living in Grosse Pointe, MI. He graduated from Grosse Pointe High School and earned a BS in Business Administration from Ferris State University. He and Cheryl married in 1966 and resided in Grosse Pointe to raise their daughters. A ‘scratch' golfer for a number of years, Bob was a long-time member of Gowanie Golf Club and Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. He was fortunate enough to combine his passion for golf and his business acumen when he became owner and president of Great Greens of America, allowing him to work and play on some of the best golf courses in the country. Bob and Cheryl stayed in Grosse Pointe and New Smyrna Beach, FL until his retirement in 2005, at which time they moved to Lancaster, PA. Their children had just settled in Pennsylvania and having enjoyed the city of Lancaster so much on their visits they decided to join them. They never regretted that decision!
Bob's retirement years afforded him time to continue his hobbies of golf and walking but added much more time for reading - he always had a book in his hand and another on the table! Bob walked four miles nearly every day and was known around Lancaster as the ‘dog treat man' because he always had a bag of dog treats with him to share on his walks. His favorite hobby however, was spending time with his daughters and their families. His daughters spoiled him and he loved it! Bob was an easy man to love because of his gentle, loving spirit. He was kind and generous to everyone and a non-judgmental person in the truest sense of the word.
Bob's calm demeanor, however, often hid the fact that he had quite a wicked sense of humor, as his friends can attest to. With a keen fondness for a ‘good time', Bob was a connoisseur of inexpensive vodka; ‘Boomerang - Because it Keeps Coming Back!' being his favorite. Bob and Cheryl traveled quite a bit and people on three different continents knew him by his nickname, ‘Dr. Vodka'. In addition to being a wonderful husband and father, Bob was also a tremendous person and known for being lots of fun. He will be greatly missed but certainly never forgotten!
His family would like to thank everyone for the extraordinary kindness extended to them during the past several weeks and for the generous donations made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. For anyone that would still like to make a gesture, please do a kindness for someone and think of Bob.
A living tribute »