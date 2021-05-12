Bob Hoover, 89, passed into eternal life on May 9th at Garden Spot Village.
He attended Havertown High School and then graduated from Dickinson College. He served in the Navy as an aircraft pilot on the Philippine Sea and retired after 21 years in the Reserves.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; a son, Doug husband of Kathleen; and three grandchildren, John, Katelynne and Christopher.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA