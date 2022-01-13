Bob Allen, 80 of Strasburg, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was the husband of Doris Shaubach Allen, celebrating 58 years of marriage in July. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Woodrow W. and Nancy McClune Allen.
Bob was employed as a truck driver and later as a truck dispatcher, retiring from Charles Shirk Trucking in 2007.
Surviving besides his wife Doris is a son, Jeffrey S. (Jackey) of Weikert, PA, daughter Kris Ann (Joe) Weiss of Lancaster, PA, and one special grandson, Tyler Weiss, a sister Brenda (Marvin) Class of Arizona, a very special cousin Donna Eckert, Lititz, nieces and nephews along with many great friends and neighbors.
Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Monica Joshi of the Penn State Cancer Institute. Those who desire may make contributions in Bob’s memory to Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.
