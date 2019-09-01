Blondena M. Buckwalter, 90, of Mount Joy, passed away on August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Born in Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late Wesley S. Royer and Edith Keller. Blondena is survived by her three children; Pamela (Michael) Marion of Landisville, Mikki Maxwell of Elizabethtown and Steele Buckwalter (Denise Wescott) of Mount Joy; one granddaughter, Danielle Marion of Virginia; one honorary grandson, Kody Arens of Hellam; and a sister Shirley Whiteman of Ickesberg.
Blondena loved to draw, do crossword puzzles and many other different arts and crafts. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends, laughing and having fun.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To register an online condolence please visit wwww.sheetzfuneralhome.com