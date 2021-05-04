DOVER – Blanche W. Byers, 93, entered into rest at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at ManorCare Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Benjamin R. Byers.
Born July 27, 1927 in Springs, PA, Blanche was a daughter of the late Fred and Minnie (Miller) Lohr.
She was a homemaker and a member of Rohlers Assembly of God in Dover.
Blanche enjoyed going to yard sales and reading. She was also an animal lover, especially cats.
Blanche is survived by two daughters, Robin L. Carbaugh of Richfield and Melinda L. Smith and husband, Michael of Dover; two sons, Benjamin R. Byers, Jr. and wife, Tammy of Red Lion and Mark F. Byers and wife, Lisa of Thomasville; three grandchildren, Colby Ritter and Alyssa and Dustin Bonilla; three step-great grandchildren, Maddison Ritter, Aiden Ritter and Greyson Anderson; and a sister, June Thomas of Lancaster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Lohr and two sisters, Carolyn Hartman and Cora Emma Freymyer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Blanche's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Rohlers Assembly of God, 761 Rohlers Church Rd., Dover. Burial will be private in Bethel Evangelical Cemetery in Conestoga. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Edward J. Rowand. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rohlers Assembly of God, 761 Rohlers Church Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
