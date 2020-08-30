Blanche M. "Dolly" Kauffman Haines Wilson, 90, of Manor Township, passed away at ManorCare Health Services, Lancaster on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Daniel and Nettie V. (Patsch) Kauffman. Dolly's first husband, Eugene B. Haines, Sr. died in 1956, and her second husband, James Wilson died in 2000.
A homemaker, she enjoyed crocheting, playing BINGO, and travelling around the United States. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Lancaster.
Dolly is survived by two children, Joyce M. Flory (Robert, Sr.) of Manheim, and Eugene B. Haines, Jr. (Barbara) of Washington Boro; three stepchildren, Mary, of York, Charles of Manheim and Darlene of Christiana; 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; as well as two siblings, Geraldine Hougendobler and James Kauffman (Nancy), both of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Dolly was preceded in death by her son Donald E. Mitchell and stepson James Wilson; her brothers, Daniel, Henry, Richard, and Charles Kauffman; and her sisters, Virginia Meeker, Rose Shank, Ida Henry, Mary Kautz, and Barbara Kauffman.
A viewing will take place from 10-11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 under the Tent on the South Lawn of Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will take place in Riverview Burial Park.
