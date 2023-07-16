Blanche Horst passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA. She was born on August 30, 1928, to Martin K. and Barbara (Siegrist) Mohler in Ephrata, PA.
In 1951 she married Nevin L. Horst, and two years later they answered the call to serve as missionaries in Ethiopia with Eastern Mennonite Missions. In that capacity, Blanche worked in a variety of roles-running the Mennonite Guest House in Dire Dawa, working with women's groups, and raising a family.
Throughout her life, Blanche was a teacher. She graduated with a B.S. in education at Eastern Mennonite College and continued studying at Millersville University. She first stepped into a classroom at Manor Mennonite School. Later she taught art and music at the mission station in Bedeno, Ethiopia, English at the Bible Academy in Nazareth, Ethiopia, as well as at the Mennonite church school in Addis Ababa. After returning to the States in 1976, Blanche taught at Manheim Christian Day School and Locust Grove Mennonite School. In their retirement, Blanche and Nevin served as missionaries in Enemasi, Kenya, from 1995 to 1997.
Blanche possessed a deep faith in God, was dedicated to prayer, and loved Scripture. From her time as a missionary to serving as a chaplain in her retirement, she was committed to serving Christ. At the time of her passing, she was a member of James Street Mennonite Church.
Blanche proceeded through life with a great commitment to hospitality, a lesson reinforced by her time in Ethiopia and enjoyed making Ethiopian food. She also cherished time spent with her children and her grandchildren and loved cooking for them. In meal planning, as everywhere, her wisdom shone through: "As I think about dessert, I start with whipped cream and decide what to put under it."
She was predeceased by Nevin Horst in 2006 with whom she had five children: Adelle Horst Ward (Richard) of Scotia, NY., Philip Horst (Sandra Voth Horst), of Lancaster, Phyllis Horst Nofziger (Harold) of Stevens, Rachel Horst McLaughlin (Larry) of Quinton, VA., and N. Timothy Horst (Donna Eberly Horst) of Leola. She is survived by four siblings: Miriam Witmer (H. Howard) of Lititz, Ruth Rudy (Carl) of Manheim, James Mohler (Janet) of Manheim, and Barbara Gerber (Jim), of Goshen, IN; her sister-in- law, Electa Mohler; fifteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brother, Carl Mohler, and a grandchild, Joshua Ward. She dearly loved all her family.
Interment was at Red Run Mennonite Church cemetery on July 15, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on July 30, 2023, at James Street Mennonite Church, Lancaster, PA.
