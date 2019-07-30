Blanche H. Gray, 81, of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Clifford H. Gray, Jr., with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.
Born in Little Britain Township, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Villa (Keys) Hess.
Blanche attended Bart-Colerain High School, graduating in 1956. She was a 45-year member of Oxford Bible Church (formerly Blessed Hope Bible Tabernacle) and was very active in teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School there. For the last 10 years Blanche was a member of Colerain Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Anita Andrick, and husband Dennis, of Mt. Jackson, VA; sons, Clifford Harley Gray, III, and wife Margaret, and Stephen Gray, and wife Deborah, all of Oxford; brothers, Jack Hess, and wife Jane, of Wakefield, and Dave Hess, of Quarryville. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and stepbrothers, James McCardell, of Leola, Daniel McCardell, of Kirkwood, and Leslie McCardell, of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son, David Jonathan Gray, and brothers, Robert and Everett Hess.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536, with a viewing at the church from 10 – 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Blanche's memory to Colerain Church, P.O. Box 364, Quarryville, PA 17566.
