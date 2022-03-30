Blanche Charles, 83, an independent resident of Calvary Homes, Lancaster, formerly of Millersville, passed peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022 at LGH. She was the daughter of the late Abram and Frances (Hollinger) Mummau. She was the wife of the late John H. Charles who passed away in August 2021 after 62 years of marriage.
Blanche was a private duty home health aide, providing care in private homes and at Willow Valley Communities for over 30 years. She enjoyed being a patient transport volunteer at LGH for many years. She loved being a caregiver, spending time with her grandchildren, watching the Phillies, cleaning, gardening, riding bike, and jumping waves while on family vacations at Long Beach Island. Recently, she enjoyed activities and excursions with her community of friends at Calvary Homes.
She was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church where she enjoyed church services and the Circle of Love Sunday school class.
Blanche is survived by three children; Steven, Sr., husband of Bonita, Sheryl, wife of Michael Doerr, and Scott, husband of Kelly. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; Steven Charles, Jr., husband of Missy, Justin Sangrey, husband of Shannon, Jeffrey Charles, husband of Jennifer, Danielle Doerr, Ryan Doerr, Trevor Charles, Lucas Charles, and Cecily Charles. Six great-grandchildren; Bailee, Ian, Tyler, Christian, Hadley, and Jace. Also surviving are her siblings; Harold (Darlene), Nelda Metzler, Abram (Elaine), and sister-in-law, Kay. Blanche was predeceased by her brother, Marlin.
Family and friends will be received from 10 AM-12 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA. A Celebration of life service will be held at 12 PM at the church with interment immediately following the service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Meal and visitation with the family will follow interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com