Blanche B. Corrigan, 88, of Woodcrest Villa passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Chester G. Corrigan for 17 1/2 years before he passed away on October 4, 2006, and the late Victor M. Buchter for 31 years before he passed away in 1982. She was born in Drumore, and grew up in Lititz (the Coolest Town in the USA) daughter of the late Guy E. and Mildred M. Gray Bleacher, and was the last of her immediate family. She worked for Western Union Telegraph, Lancaster and Harrisburg for 23 years subbing on occasion at Lebanon and Gettysburg. While working in Gettysburg, during Eisenhower's residence at the farm, which had direct connection to the Western Union Office, she also covered press releases for the Eisenhower-Kosegin Conference at Glassboro, NJ. Blanche worked at RR Donnelley for 21 years doing various phases of composition before retiring in 1997. She attended Grace Baptist Church, Millersville and was a graduate of Lititz High School. She and Chet spent much time at the shore in Delaware, traveling to England and Europe, and taking cruises to the Caribbean, Panama, Alaska and the Columbia River. They also traveled extensively in the United States, Canada and Mexico. She developed a pen pal friendship during WWII at age 12, with an English girl, which became a lifelong bond with visits back and forth between the families. She enjoyed many activities outdoors: white-water rafting, motorcycling, ballooning, biking, swimming, and gardening. She also enjoyed needlework, beading, antiquing, and anything new and interesting. She received God's blessings by gaining two wonderful families from her marriages and meeting many wonderful friends along life's path.
She is survived by one step-son: David S. (Heidi), Downingtown. Seven step-grandchildren: Keith, Erin, Caitlin, Cristin, Kelly, Brian, and Kirsten. Five step-great-grandchildren plus many, many, nieces and nephews. Blanche was preceded in death by one step-son: Chester G. Corrigan, Jr. and one brother: Francis Bleacher.
A Private Graveside Service with Entombment will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate the next step of her journey by going to lunch with a friend or family member, or doing a random act of kindness for a friend or stranger. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com