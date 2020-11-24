Blanca Rosa Miranda-Rivera

Blanca R. Miranda-Rivera, 75 of Wrightsville, PA went home to be with her Lord Friday, November 20, 2020. Born July 24, 1945 in Bronx, NY, Blanca was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Adelina (Rivera) Miranda.
A servant of her Lord, Blanca had a strong faith and found comfort through the gospel. Her kindness, graciousness, and giving hand will forever be cherished by her family as a true testament to who she was. Through the years, she enjoyed walking outside, producing arts and crafts, and singing Christian music. Blanca found great joy in dedicating free time to volunteer work through local church groups as well.
Her memory will be cherished by two sons: Reynaldo Miranda husband of Mary Jo and Luis Alberto Reyes husband of Doris; as well as her grandchildren: William Miranda, Christine Mendez, Peter Mendez, Erica Colon.
In addition to her parents, Blanca was preceded in death by a son: Angel Roberto Reyes, Jr.
Services for Blanca will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Blanca's honor can be made to Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
