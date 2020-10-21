Blanca M. Bonet, of Manheim Township, and formerly of Plattekill, NY, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was 78 years old. She was the wife of Carlos M. Bonet, Sr. Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Jose Torres and Julia Pagan Torres Serrano.
Surviving her are 2 children, daughter, Priscilla Bonet, son, Carlos Bonet, Jr. and his wife Cindy; and 3 grandchildren, Trevor Doyle, Victoria and Julia Bonet.
Visitation will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:00am with a service to follow at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Private interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
