Blair "Rick" Smiley, 73, of Leola, passed away on April 15, 2021. Born in Connellsville, PA, he was the son of the late Shirley V. Nash. He was also the loving husband of Carol (Martin) Smiley.
Rick will be remembered as a jack of all trades. Most recently he was a truck driver and delivery driver. His fellow truckers will remember him by his handle, Georgia Cowboy. In his youth, he was a professional singer and a member of the country-western band, GC, and the Road Kings.
He is survived by his wife Carol, children: William Smiley, husband of Joy of Lancaster, and Virginia Smiley of Leola, and step children: Crystal Ortiz, wife of Michael and Daniel Krouse, husband of Natalie. He was preceded in passing by his mother and a step son, Dennis Krouse.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Forgiven Worship Center, 325 W. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557. Date to be determined.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »