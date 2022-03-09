Blair A. Hann, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Saturday, January 2, 1943, in Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of the late Fred and Laura (Erwin) Hann. He was married to Grace R. (Yoder) Hann on September 20, 1962.
For most of his life, Blair worked as a Certified Auto Technician at various auto repair shops. For the last 15 years of his career, Blair worked at Hershey Foods. He was a lifetime member of Friendship Fire & Hose Company, Elizabethtown as well as a lifetime member of Milton Grove Sportsmen's Club as well as Middletown Moose Lodge #410. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
In addition to his wife of nearly 60 years, he is survived by three children: Cynthia D. Ketner, of Huntingdon, PA, Patricia A. Kupres, of Manheim, PA and Eric J. Hann, of Frederick, MD. Also surviving are three grandsons and one great grandson, as well as Blair's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings: Charles, William, Robert and Paul Hann.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543, with Pastor H. Arthur Good officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Saturday.
