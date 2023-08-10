We are sad to announce the passing of Blaine Sexton Purnell of Lancaster, PA. He went to live an eternal life with his Heavenly Father at age 93 on Wednesday August 2, 2023. Blaine passed peacefully at the Glen in the Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA. He was attended by his loving children Jennifer, Jeff, and Elizabeth, and the love of his life, Ellen.
Blaine was born on April 11, 1930, in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania to Marie Johanna Montcalm Sexton Purnell and Dr. John S. Purnell, Sr. He is survived by his wife Ellen Reece Purnell, his children, Jennifer Purnell Strode of Silverthorne, CO, Jeff Purnell of Haddonfield, NJ, Elizabeth Purnell Ward of Manchester, MO, his 9 grandchildren, 4.5 great-grandchildren, his brother Jack and sister Joannah. He was preceded by his brother Karl.
After graduating from high school in Mifflinburg, Blaine served in the U.S. Air Force, received his bachelor's degree from Bucknell University and his master's degree from Northwestern University. Blaine married Ellen on June 16, 1956, in the Poconos, and they were happily married for 67 years! Prior to moving to Lancaster, Blaine and Ellen were longtime residents of Haddonfield, NJ where they attended and served at the Haddonfield United Methodist Church. They also had a home on Lake Naomi, where they attended Pocono Lake United Methodist Church and vacationed year-round for over 50 years.
Blaine loved to travel and was an avid sportsman and athlete. He enjoyed tennis, swimming, golf, scuba diving, skiing, sailing, soccer, fishing, hunting, boxing and other sports. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed entertaining everyone by telling stories. His joy and positive attitude were infectious: he knew how to charm and make life fun for everyone! Blaine actively volunteered in his community including Young Life, coaching pigtail softball, serving as a Boy Scout leader, teaching Sunday school, etc., and was a major influence on the youth with which he interacted.
A Celebration of Life and date will be announced in the future. For more information, please contact Jennifer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Blaine's name to the Young Life Campership Legacy Fund at https://giving.younglife.org/CampershipLegacyFund.
