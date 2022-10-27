Blaine Michael Glessner, 2 months and 7 days, passed on Sunday evening, October 23, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center and rests now in the arms of Jesus. Blaine was born in Hershey Medical Center with a severe heart defect. He was the son of Nathan A. and Trisha N. Weaver Glessner of Elizabethtown, PA. He now has a complete heart, but his passing has left a hole in his parents' hearts.
In his short life, he brought people across the country together as many cared for him and thousands supported him with prayers. He was a tenacious little fighter as he faced multiple surgeries and procedures during his short life.
The family expresses appreciation for the surgical team and nursing staff at Hershey Medical Center for walking this journey with Blaine and their family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Lucy Hoover Weaver of Manheim; paternal grandparents, Wade and Lisa Hamsher Glessner of Shippensburg; maternal great-grandfather, Mervin Weaver of Ephrata; paternal great-grandparents, Sheldon Glessner of Fayetteville, Anna Flasher of Chambersburg, and Robert and Pat Hamsher of Orrstown; aunts, uncles, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Leora Groff Weaver, and maternal great-grandparents, Elmer and Martha Boll Hoover.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022 at 7:15 PM at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, PA. The family will receive guests during a public viewing on Tuesday from 5:30-7:00 PM. Private interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim.
If desired, contributions may be made to Conquering CHD (Congenital Heart Disease) Pennsylvania, 37 Kessel Court, Suite 205, Madison, WI 53711. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
