Billy Ray Meyer, Jr., 77, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, October 25th, 2021, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the husband of Mary Jane (Arment) Meyer, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Brownstown, PA, Billy Ray was the son of the late Harriet (Duck) and Billy Ray Meyer, Sr.
Billy Ray graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1961, most of his career involved car sales at various dealerships around Lancaster County.
He enjoyed playing online games, cooking, sports of all kinds, fishing, and hunting. Most of all, Billy Ray loved his family and taking care of whatever was needed.
He is survived by his three children: James Keely, husband of Melody of Bird-in-Hand, PA, Angela Henderson, wife of Paul of Wilmington, DE, and Brett Meyer, husband of Cynthia of Chesapeake, VA. He had three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one sibling, Pamela Meyer.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.