Billy Joe Weaver, 83, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Grassy Creek, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Quincy and Annie (Mahaffey) Weaver. He was the loving husband of Doris E. (Graybill) Weaver for over 62 years.
Bill had worked for Wiley Manufacturing in Port Deposit, MD and had also worked for Sam Glick Builders. He retired from the Solanco School District, where he had worked as a custodian at Providence Elementary School. Bill was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Peach Bottom and also a founding member of the Wakefield Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Judy (Scott) Aspril of Quarryville; Jean (Jeff) Graybeal of Holtwood; and Donald Weaver of Peach Bottom. He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Weaver; brothers, Virgil, Bruce, Roy, Mac, and Frank Weaver, and a sister, Essie Ross.
There will be a graveside service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1530 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, PA on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Kresge officiating. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 263, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 or to Wakefield Lions Club, 216 Balance Meeting Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. Online guestbook at
