Billy Joe McCracken, 80, of Leola, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Bristol, TN, he was the son of the late Robert Lee and Martha (Tucker) McCracken, and the beloved husband of Myrtle R. (Rush) McCracken.
Billy Joe honorably served his country with the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He worked as a truck driver for the Lancaster City School District, retiring after 36 years of service. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved working on cars, especially antiques. Billy Joe loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He especially loved his dachshunds, Dash and Willard.
In addition to his wife, Billy Joe Is survived by his children: Nancy Arnold (Tim) and James F. McCracken, both of TN; Billy McCracken (Tina) and Darrel McCracken (Michelle), both of Lancaster, Phyllis Pabon (Gary) of Elizabethtown, and Cheryl McCracken of Leola. Also surviving are sisters, Pearl Weeks and Bertha Furches, and brothers, Jimmy, Harvey, Gene and Howard McCracken; 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bareville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy Joe's memory may be offered to the American Heart Assoc.-Lancaster, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com