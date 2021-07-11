Billy Clarence Anglin, 90, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday July 1, 2021 at his home. Born in Ellamore, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Samuel D. Anglin and Mollie M. Robinson Anglin of Buckhannon, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann Franko Anglin of Avonmore, PA and his eldest daughter, Sheila Rae Anglin Steely of Lancaster.
Billy was a 1950 graduate of the United States Armed Forces Institute of Charleston, West Virginia and served three years as a Corporal in the U.S. Army as a Radio Operator in Okinawa, Japan. He was a Manager for Safeway Supermarkets in Virginia before relocating to Lancaster where he served as a Turkey Hill Manager for 25 years, earning Manager of the Year three times before his retirement in 1995. He was beloved by his customers, coworkers and neighbors.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Sue Anglin Mays, wife of Clifton D. Mays of Mountville; his granddaughter, Summer Nichole Scott, wife of Andrew R.L. Hayes of Millersville; his great-grandson, River; and his son, Michael P. Anglin.
