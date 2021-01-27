Billie George Schwan, Jr, 64, of Lancaster, passed away January 16, 2021. He and his wife, Bobbie, would have celebrated 17 years of marriage in April. He was the son of the late Billie George Schwan, Sr. and Mary Ellen (McSween) Schwan.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Schwan. He is survived by two siblings, Hugh Schwan and Missy (Schwan) Rutland of Mississippi. He has four nephews, one niece and many step grandchildren.
He was a Navy veteran and worked for Suburban Cable as a lineman. He liked to spend time with his step grandchildren. Bill liked to travel and enjoyed fishing and camping as well. He was an avid cat activist.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Helping Hands for Animals, P.O. Box 162, Lampeter, PA 17537.