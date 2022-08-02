Billee Hellen (White) Dommell died on July 29, 2022 at her home in Lancaster. She celebrated her 98th birthday on June 6th. Billee was born in Miami, Florida to Charles White and Ethel White. At the age 3 she and her sibling were sent to the Masonic Home in St. Petersburg. At age 13 she moved in with her mother in Brooklyn, New York. At age 18 she went to Washington to help with the war effort. She worked in the War Production Office and rose to be the personal secretary to Director Dr. Fiasel. In Washington she married soldier Raymond Davidson.
She is survived by David Jordan, her companion of 17 years, son James Davidson, and daughters Thelma Eckert and Sherri Davidson. She is survived by 6 granddaughters, including Heidi Colosi of Lancaster and 3 great grandchildren.
In the Lancaster area Billee was the manager of Hamilton Arms Nursing home, and owner of Greg's Book Mart on Columbia Ave. For many years she ran the Sticks and Stones shop in Saturday's Market in Middletown. She was always helpful to the folks she met and passed on messages from their departed friends and relatives. She was an astrologer and produced astrological charts for friends and customers.
There will not be a service but if you wish to make a donation in her name to the Metaphysical Universal Ministries, 2538 Appel St., Allentown, PA 16103, that would be most appreciated.
