Bie Lun Leung (née Eng), 52, passed away on April 5, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus.
Born June 16, 1967, in Lancaster, PA, Lun will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends, especially her devoted husband, Timothy Leung, and their two beautiful twin five-year-old daughters, Victoria Jin and Noelle Mai.
Lun's family was her world. She loved spending time with Tim and her girls, traveling and visiting family, and shopping at the outlets. She enjoyed helping others, too, and was adored by many for her warm smile, gentle and kind spirit, and friendly competitive nature. Lun and Tim brought out the best in each other. He led the adventure, while she set the steady course. Together, they were a loving team.
Lun worked for Case New Holland in PA for 23 years, most recently in the Pricing and Programming Department. Her colleagues fondly say she was a hard worker, smart and dependable with a good sense of humor sprinkled with a bit of sass. She is a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Franklin & Marshall College (B.S. mathematics), and St. Joseph's University (M.B.A. in accounting). She was also a certified public accountant.
Lun was preceded in death by her father, Shue-Bow Ng; her mother, Yan Wai Tai Ng; and half-brother, Gee Ben Eng. She is also survived by her half-sister, Bess Chice (née Eng); half-brother, Dew Eng; mother-in-law, Lucille Leung; brothers/sisters-in-law, Andrew/Rachel Leung and Christine/Steve Standbridge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lun's immediate family will hold private services for her at the James J. Terry Funeral Home in Coatesville, PA, and Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA. Livestreaming will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Please visit Bie's obituary on the James J. Terry Funeral Home website for the livestreaming link. A larger memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Should family and friends desire, a memorial fund has been established to support Tim, Noelle and Victoria during this time: https://www.gofundme.com/f/eng-leung-family-support?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2VsXSm6xHGpaR2FSF4B4m22oN1og4lvqYsPeOqVvZOrh3sCsrWU8fBvQE
