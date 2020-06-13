Beverly Robbins, 89, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home.
Beverly was born in 1931, in Keene, New Hampshire, the daughter of Reginald and Wilma Stebbins. She married her husband of 57 years, Frederick Robbins, in 1948.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Marshall. Following the passing of her husband and her daughter, Beverly has lived with her granddaughter, Rebecca Uveges and her family. Beverly would often share her stories of her life, including her travels during her husband's time in the minor leagues. Beverly remained close with her sisters, relatives, and friends in New Hampshire. She was a dedicated quilter and enjoyed meeting and talking with people. Beverly was devoted to her husband Fred and beloved by her family and friends. She will be missed.
She is survived by her son Brian and his wife, Sandy of California; her granddaughters, Rachael Eadline and her husband Christopher, and Rebecca Uveges and her husband, Andrew, of Pennsylvania, and her sisters Marceline Boomer and Regina Huntley of New Hampshire, as well her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Morgan Elizabeth, Haydn and Alexander.
Services: A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly's memory may be made to: Hospice of Lancaster County, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Furman's – Leola