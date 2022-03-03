Beverly R. Spencer, 88, a resident of Providence Place Senior Living of Lancaster and formerly of Brownstown/Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Helen E. (Cramer) Maloney and the wife of the late Lewis R. Spencer who passed in 1987.
A 1951 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Beverly worked her entire career in manufacturing with a 13-year exception during which time she was a stay-at-home mom. She often commented that this was the best job she ever had. In her free time, she enjoyed word search puzzles, reading biographies, and listening to country music, especially Vince Gill.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy L. and Jeffrey L. Miller of Lancaster; her granddaughter, Hope E. Miller of Alexandria, VA; and her dog, Buddy, who resides with Tracy and Jeff.
In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by beloved friends and neighbors of 50 years, Ronald B. and Janet M. Bell, who passed in February and July 2021, respectively.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Providence Place Senior Living of Lancaster and Grane Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Beverly.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Beverly's funeral service which will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, at 11 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022. A visitation and viewing will begin at 10 AM. Entombment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in Beverly's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization Beverly faithfully supported.