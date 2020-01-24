Beverly R. Auker, 73, of Rothsville, passed away Tues., Jan. 21, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. She was a daughter of the late Harry G. & Dorothy H. (Binkley) Adair and the loving wife to the late Richard A. Auker who passed in 2016.
Beverly formerly worked for local textile manufacturers, Cinderella & Moyers. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's E.C. Church in Rothsville. She enjoyed providing childcare for neighboring families. Beverly liked to crochet and work on puzzles. Most of all, she loved family time and trips to the mountains in Mifflin County.
Beverly is survived by three daughters, Tracy L. Auker of Rothsville, Beth A. Auker of Ephrata, & Denise R. (William) Geibel of Rothsville; two grandchildren, Trisha Geibel & Billy Geibel; a sister, Betty Burd; & a brother, Kerry Adair. She was predeceased by five siblings, Harry "Red" Adair, Dick Adair, Barry Adair, Pat Kofroth, & Claude Adair.
Viewings: Mon., Jan. 27th from 6 to 8 PM & Tues. Jan. 28th from 10 to 11 AM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Service: Tues. at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Center Union Cemetery, East Earl.
Memorial contributions to St. Paul's E.C. Church Rothsville, 2120 Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »