Beverly May Brown Houg White, age 91, of Gordonville, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Rollin R. White, Jr., who passed away on May 2, 2008 and the late Leon Reed Houg who passed away on January 31, 1998. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter of the late Earl L. & Ethel May Faulknor Brown.\
In the past she had worked at Conestoga View of Lancaster. She was a member of the Richfield Minnesota VFW, Fred Babcock VFW and the Christiana American Legion. She enjoyed collecting bears and doing handwork.
Surviving is a daughter: Patricia Jane wife of William Thomas of Webster, MN, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons Larry Reed & Jerry Leroy Houg.
At Mrs. White's request there will be no service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
