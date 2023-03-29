Beverly L. Ryan, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on March 25, 2023 at Conestoga View. She was the loving wife of the late Lloyd John Ryan.
Born in Ashland, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marcus and Lucy (Wills) Brighthaupt.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, and was an avid pet lover, especially to her beloved dogs. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons: Timothy Ryan (Deb), and David Ryan (Kelli), 5 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service at Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Dr., Lancaster, PA 17602, on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 E. Lincoln Hwy., Lancaster PA 17602 or to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097