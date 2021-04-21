Beverly Kay Johnson, 61, of Lancaster, PA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18th, 2021. After enduring over two years of cancer treatment, her final hours were spent surrounded by her family and listening to hymns and worship music. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Johnson.
She is survived by her son: Daniel Martin (Tereisha Fry); granddaughter: Nyairrah Martin; her parents: Darrell and Erla Martin; sisters: Christine Hurst (Cliff), Dianne Martin, Teresa Lanza (Edward), Cheryl Napolitano (Daniel), and seven nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 24th at 1:00 PM, at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 (https://livestream.com/worshipcenter/events/5204600). The family will receive guests following the service. To send a condolence, please visit Beverly's Memorial Page at: CremationPA.com
