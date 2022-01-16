Beverly Joan Lutz was the daughter of John and Dorothie Herr, of John Herr’s Village Market in Millersville. Mother of Kathy, Kim and Harry, she and her husband Harry were married for sixty-five years.
People who knew Beverly will tell you she had a natural beauty inside and out. She drew you in with her keen observations and caring, and connected with people wherever she went with a smile, kind words and compliments.
From a young age Beverly had a creative side. As a teenager she expressed it painting landscapes after being inspired by her art teacher, Harry Book, at Penn Manor High School. She went to college at Linden Hall in Lititz, and then Edgewood Park in New York.
Once back in Lancaster she taught nursery school at the Jewish Community Center, then worked for Dr. Harry Lutz as his dental assistant, only to realize he’d be the man she’d marry.
In her early adult years Beverly was a member of the Janis Club, a group affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital, that staged plays and musicals to support the hospital's fundraising. She was a member of the Lancaster Women’s Dental Auxiliary, enjoyed Iris Club events, and belonged to several bridge clubs over the years.
Throughout her life Beverly loved making life festive. Every night was a candlelit dinner in the dining room with the good silverware, which brought a great elegance to family mealtime. For decades, with her house beautifully decorated, her home was the center of big family gatherings for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day and Easter. It was also the neighborhood hangout for her children’s friends, and she knew how to turn every birthday into a special occasion.
Beverly loved bringing people together. Barely a week went by without the company of relatives or friends at the dinner table. As the years passed, she helped care for the family’s elderly relatives, and took to visiting nursing homes to brighten the days of residents with cookies and conversation.
While Beverly left the dental office in her early thirties, to focus on her family, her husband practiced dentistry into his nineties. She joined him again at his chair in her late sixties into her eighties. More than assisting him and running the office, Beverly loved the patients, and would tell you spending time with them was the best part of her day.
An avid traveler, Beverly toured China and Russia to Vietnam and Israel. Her adventuring spirit led her to Europe a few times, South America, Mexico, Canada, Nova Scotia, Alaska and Hawaii. She loved visiting her daughters during their California years, and went on several road trips across America.
In recent years she and Harry lived with their daughter Kim. It was a time of drives through the southern end of the county, trips to Roots, fishing rods at Safe Harbor, dinners overlooking the lake at Muddy Run, outdoor concerts, and time spent in Ocean City, NJ with her daughters. At home Beverly enjoyed her forties music and Lawrence Welk, journal writing, word games, still drawing on occasion, and of course playing cards.
People who knew Beverly know she had a fabulous sense of fashion and style, and there was an energy about her that pulled you in. When you were with her there was a closeness with her that made you feel special. Above all, she had a deep love for her family and friends, and will always be remembered for her beautiful spirit and the love she so generously shared.
Beverly is survived by her brother John Herr, her children Kathy Lutz, Kim Lutz, Harry Lutz, his wife Kelley, and their daughters Devon Groff and husband Matthew, and Taylor Landis and husband Allen, as well as Beverly’s cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.
A private service for Beverly will be held by her family.
In honor of her memory you can send a contribution in her name to the Lancaster Conservancy, www.lancasterconservancy.org, 117 S. West End Ave, Lancaster 17603; and Hospice and Community Care, www.hospicecommunity.org, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster 17604. The family will host a celebration of life for Beverly in the spring or summer.
