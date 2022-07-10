Beverly Jean Younger, 72, passed away surrounded by her family at Lancaster General Hospital on May 28th after a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Nancy E. Jacobs Younger.
Beverly had retired from the Lancaster Unemployment Office but continued to work part-time for the PA Department of Transportation at the Driver License Center. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, whether cooking up family favorites for holidays and birthdays, cheering on her grandsons' ice hockey teams, or traveling to Wisconsin to visit with extended family.
Beverly will be lovingly missed by her son, L. William married to Melissa Younger of Lancaster; her two grandsons, Cooper and Jackson, who were her pride and joy; niece Victoria (Bob) Cunningham; nephews John E. Troians and Kevin Antol, and great-nephews Zachary, Matthew, and Benjamin Cunningham. She was preceded in death by brothers; Charles, Andrew, Elmer, John, and Lester Younger; sisters Rosa Troians, Bertha Helt, Ellen Horst, Margaret Younger, Thelma Antol, and Ada Scheid.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Road, Leola, PA 17540. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bev's memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
