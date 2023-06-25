Beverly J. Sheetz, 58, of Columbia passed away peacefully at her home on June 20, 2023. She lived in Columbia all her life and was a homebody. Beverly's children and grandchildren were her world. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Beverly had a gypsy soul. She loved jammin' to Stevie Nicks and singing karaoke. Bev was a great listener and always gave good advice.
In addition to her mother, Esther Yost and her father, Daniel F. Yost, Sr., Beverly is preceded in death by a few other loved ones and her fur babies MoeMoe, Jip Jip and Butter Boo.
In addition to her sister, Ann Jones, spouse of Ralph Jones, Beverly is survived by her brother, Daniel Yost, husband of Cheri, her sons, Christopher M. Sheetz, Jr., h/o Helen, and Jeremy Sheetz; her grandchildren, Daniel King and Chris III, four nieces Heather Lil sis, Amanda Moo, Brittany Williams, Avalyn Jade, many nieces and nephews, along with her partner of 15 years, Tammi McCrea and her daughter Bonnie Cole.
Services for Beverly will be held privately by her family. www.clydekraft.com
