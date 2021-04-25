Beverly J. (Roland) Heisey, 85, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, following a brief illness. Born August 31, 1935, in Calvin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Cora (Scott) Roland. She was married to J. Warren Heisey for over 60 years until his passing in June of 2016.
Beverly was an active member of Conoy Brethren In Christ Church, Elizabethtown, where she served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Choir member. She was also a leader of the Elizabethtown Community 4-H Club and the Stevens Hill Cooking Club. In addition, she spent many summers gardening and canning. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by six children and their spouses: J. Scott Heisey (Mimi), of Carlisle, Stuart L. Heisey (Doris), of Elizabethtown, Stanley R. Heisey (Dawn), of Lansdale, Steven R. Heisey (Heather) of Elizabethtown, Sharon K. Balmer (Dale), of Manheim and Sheldon E. Heisey (Vicki), of Manheim. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a sister, Mellie Geib (Amos), of Salunga, and a brother, Richard Roland (Betty), of Petersburg. She was predeceased by 3 sisters: Helen Ellis, AnnaBelle Roland, and Linda Shuey.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Private burial will take place in Conoy Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to Lancaster County 4-H Program (Checks made payable to Penn State University), 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 140, Lancaster, PA 17601, https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/counties/lancaster
