Beverly J. Fleming

Beverly Joyce Fleming, was born June 14, 1930 in Altoona and passed away September 2, 2022 at her home in East Petersburg. Survivors include: her husband Wallace A. Fleming; daughter, Pamela McHose, Williamsburg, VA; sons, Gregory, Denver, PA, Jeffrey and Curtis, both of York, PA.
Services will be held from Grace Family Church, 415 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, on Saturday September 10, 2022 at 11 AM. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 11 AM at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Furman's Leola