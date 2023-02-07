Beverly Heinzman Neff

Beverly Heinzman Neff

Beverly Heinzman Neff, 76, left this earthly life on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Zephyrhills, Florida. She was the first daughter of John F. and Selma (Geist) Heinzman; widow of William R. Neff, Sr., of Willow Street.

Beverly is survived by two sons, Bill, husband of Shéena (Parkinson) of Lancaster; and J. Bryan, husband of Tierna (Tuckey) of Mechanicsburg; and a step-daughter, Tabitha Neff Williams, of Thomasville, North Carolina. Beverly will also be missed by three granddaughters, Lilyan, Courtney, and Marissa; as well as four great-grandsons. She also leaves sister and best friend, Vivian Heinzman, with whom she lived in Lancaster; and brothers, Dwight Heinzman, husband of Stephanie (Williams); and Ken Heinzman, husband of Betty (Watson). Beverly's departing sentiments can be found at www.neptunesociety.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Beverly's name to the UDS Foundation at udservices.org.

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter