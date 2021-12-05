A dedication of the first Beverly H. Breniser STEM Lab will be held at the CV Brownstown Elementary School, 51 School Lane, Brownstown, PA on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. A brief tribute to honor Beverly who died April 19, 2020 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required.
Born in Allentown, PA, Bev was the daughter of the late Alfred and Irene Hacker. Married to Darryl A. Breniser for 48 years, the two shared their lives at their former Hawk Valley Village home in Denver, PA, and at their shore cottage, “Tiny Treasure,” in Avalon, NJ, before moving to Luther Acres, Lititz, PA.
After graduating from William Allen High School in Allentown, she continued her education at Millersville University, where she earned her B.S. in Education (1969), her M.Ed. (1972), and her Administrative Certificate (1975). She later obtained her principal’s certification from Temple University.
Most definitely, Bev was a committed educator, in that she began her career as a sixth-grade teacher in the Conestoga Valley School District and held that position from 1969-1973. From 1973-1984, she was an employee of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, initially as an itinerant teacher of gifted students and then as the supervisor of all programs for gifted and talented students. From 1984-2004, she served as the principal of Conestoga Valley’s Leola Elementary. After retirement Beverly became Executive Director of the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation, retiring in 2017.
Beverly was also very active as an alumnus of Millersville University, serving on the University Foundation board from 2011-2016. Through a generous gift, Beverly has a classroom in Strayer Hall named for her. Jennifer McMorris, Administrative Asst. of the Office of Alumni Engagement offered the following comment: “She accomplished amazing things in her lifetime and has had a wonderful impact on a large number of others.”
Besides her beloved husband Darryl, survivors include three close cousins: Jimmy Miller; the late Debbie Miller Kling, wife of Stephen; Gwen Zack, wife of Richard; and Diane Kasharian, wife of Tim.
Contributions in Bev’s Memory can be made to CVEF/Breniser STEM Lab Project c/o Gerald Huskin, 51 Midway Farms Lane, Lancaster, PA 17602. Please visit Beverly’s memorial page at www.FurmanFuneralHome.com.
Furman’s – Leola
A living tribute »