Surrounded by family, Beverly Elizabeth Haas Price left this world at the age of 86 on July 14, 2021 in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.
Beverly was born on May 27, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ruth Haas Moran and William Van Horn Haas. Beverly and husband of 64 years, Dr. Albert C. Price, met at Friends Hospital when she was a student nurse and he was a psychiatric aide. They were married at Christ Church and St. Michael's Episcopal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1957.
Upon graduating from Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital and earning her licensure as a Professional Registered Nurse in 1957, Beverly went on to care for patients in need for the majority of her adult life. She finished her career by serving 28 years at Lancaster General Hospital.
Passionate about animals - greyhounds in particular - Beverly rescued and provided a loving home for many in her lifetime. Her hobbies also included tennis, bridge, reading, knitting, and traveling.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Albert; children, Ruth Kenyon, Kimberly Frankhouser, Patricia Miller, Thomas Price and David Price; daughters-in-law, Audrey and Laura; sons-in-law, Christopher, David and Michael; along with her grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa, Jessica, Emily, Harrison, Sarah, Rebecca, Natalie, and Hope; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Phoebe, Evelyn, and Lucy.
Her family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all those who helped provide comfort and compassionate care to Beverly at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy.
A private service will be held by family members to celebrate the life and legacy of Beverly Price.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the National Greyhound Adoption Program at 10901 Dutton Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com