Beverly Eileen Barnett, 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer. She was born in Columbia to the late Harold Yohe and Mildred Evans and was a lifelong resident of this area.
Beverly worked at the Columbia Family Restaurant for many years, where she was respected and gained friends within the community. She enjoyed the beach and spent many summers at Ocean City, MD and Rehoboth, DE beaches with family and friends. Beverly enjoyed family gatherings, pool parties, dancing, playing games, antiquing, thrifting, bingo, shopping, and playing slot machines. Beverly adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she treasured spending time with. Her children will never forget her strength, courage, support and unconditional love she had for them.
Beverly leaves behind her children, Lisa Barr of Mount Joy, Melissa wife of Jerry Keller of Columbia, Dennis, husband of Nikki Barnett of Wrightsville, Krista, wife of Chad Rossetti of Melbourne, FL, Uriaha Shank of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Courtney, Samantha, Andrew, Austin and Inoue; four great-grandchildren, Anna, Garrett, Nickolaus and Kolton; three siblings, Ruth Nace, Gene Yohe, Linda Wood; three sisters-in-law, Deb Landers, Kathy Ziegler, and Lori Barnett; numerous nieces and nephews and the many friends that she called family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel G. Barnett, Jr. in 2016; six siblings, Peggy Lewis, Mary Getz, Rose Yohe, Elwood Yohe, Richard Yohe, and James Yohe.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be held from 11:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Knights of Columbus, 400 Maple St., Columbia, PA 17512.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care, 684 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville