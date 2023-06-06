Beverly Diane Denisewicz, 73, of Lancaster, passed away on June 1, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the loving wife for 52 years to Anthony "Tony" Denisewicz, mother to Craig of Fort Myers, FL, David of Lancaster, PA, Andrew of York, PA and Philip of Lancaster, PA. She was the most doting grandmother to Derrick & Kaylee (Craig), Jayden, Sylus & Rylan (Andrew) as well as Benjamin & Daniel (Philip). She also recently became a great grandmother to Judah (Derrick).
She was born July 12, 1949, in Lancaster, PA to Art and Charlotte Shannon.
She attended the Conestoga Valley School District and continued her studies at Millersville University receiving her Bachelor's in Education. She returned to Millersville for her Master's degree in Education and earned that by her 50th birthday. She spent many years as a substitute teacher and as a Special Education teacher for IU13.
She was a woman who enjoyed a variety of things. She enjoyed travel, gardening and time with family. She was an active and involved mother, being the PTA President, at times a "soccer, baseball & street hockey" mom and Corvette Club member. She always believed in the importance of service and was engaged in various volunteer opportunities through the churches she was a member of and otherwise. She was the person that knew everyone, and everyone knew that they could call her for help if they needed; anything.
Beverly found joy in all that she did and always centered Christ in her life, words and actions from her first breath to her last. She will be sorely missed and always fondly remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 12th at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster at 10:30 a.m. All who knew her are welcome to celebrate her life with the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice & Community Care, Bob Fryer Family & Inpatient Center, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552/ (717) 295-3900.