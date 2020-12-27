Beverly C. Horst, 74, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Lancaster, PA to Walter and Sara (Weintraub) Ansel.
She was predeceased by husband, John A Horst. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Michelle Burns of Lititz, and Lea (husband, Chris) Taylor of Elizabethtown; stepdaughters, Kristine (husband, Bob) Sacco of Black Hawk, Colorado and Karen Phillipi of Maryland; four grandchildren, Madison Taylor, Andrew Taylor, Olivia Taylor, and Aucklynn Sacco; and brother, Ron Ansel (wife, Etta) of Spring Valley, NY and nieces and nephews.
Beverly loved cooking, baking, reading, taking pictures on her phone and walking. She had a strong Jewish faith that gave her confidence and taught her how to endure hardship and be brave. She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt mother, nana, grandma, and friend. Beverly was proud of her children and grandchildren and celebrated their achievements. She spent countless hours on the sidelines at soccer, basketball, cross country, and gymnastic events. When she couldn't be at an event she would watch remotely. Most recently she adopted a puppy, Mia, who wrapped her little paws around Bev's heart.
Beverly was a wonderful friend and always ready and willing to meet new people. She was always positive, upbeat, caring, and selfless. Beverly loved to love on others, helping those in need and making others feel so special. She was so loved by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Beverly will be truly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Got hot nit gekent zayn umetum, hot er beshafn mames. "G-d couldn't be everywhere, so He created mothers."
Beverly enjoyed her retirement by spending time with family and friends. Before retirement, she worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant for Goods Furniture/Breuners/Huffman Koos and then a Benefits Coordinator at Zausner Foods. She was a member of Congregation Degel Israel and worked in the office in her earlier years.
There will be a Celebration of Life service sometime after the pandemic is no longer an issue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Alzheimer's Association.
Please visit Beverly's Memorial Page at: