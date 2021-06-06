Beverly C. Camaroto

Beverly C. "Bev" Camaroto, 80, of Lancaster, PA, passed away in the comfort of her home on May 30, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Isabelle (McGargle) Jones, and the life partner to Carlos Diaz.
Beverly retired from BJ's Wholesale after many years of being a Greeter. Her warm smile lit up the room and will be forever missed. She also enjoyed playing cards with her card club, was skilled at drawing, and wrote poems. Beverly was extremely skilled at building replicas of houses to small scale, and this talent did not go unnoticed.
In addition to Bev's life partner Carlos, she is survived by 3 children: Angela Gray, Joseph C. Camaroto, and Christine LaPenta; 5 grandchildren: Richard J. Camaroto (Denise), Chadd D. Gray (Hannah), Victoria LaPenta, Adam R. Gray, and William LaPenta; and 4 great-grandchildren: Jasmynn, Richie, Eddie, and Bailey. Bev was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Jones Illes and brother, Herbert Jones.
A celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name to American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 OR American Wounded Veterans Foundation, PO BOX 370308, Denver, CO 80237. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com