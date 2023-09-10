Beverly "Bev" Ann Rutt, 89, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Martin E. and Lydia Mae Watson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin H. Rutt; her son, James R. Rutt; and her grandson, Chad Stefanski.
Beverly is survived by her four children, Denise Rutt Flanagan, Keith Watson Rutt (Karen), Connie Lynn Rutt, and Gregory Lloyd Rutt; her four grandchildren: LeAnn Rutt Supeck (Andrew), John Stefanski, Brittany Rutt Petch (David), and Keith W. Rutt (Candace); her three great-grandchildren: Hagen Supeck, Curtis Supeck, and Hunter Rutt; and her brother Fred "Rick" Watson (Deanna).
Beverly graduated from Manheim Township High School class of 1952. She was an accountant and bookkeeper for Standard Acoustical Products, Bowman Jeweler School, National Watch & Clock Museum, and Wheatland Distributers. She loved reading, playing card games with family and friends, feeding birds and enjoying her garden and yard. Beverly was a member of the National Association of Business Women.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
