Beverly Bayne Albright, 71, of Columbia, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Mary Jane Albright.
Early in life Beverly worked at Conestoga View and earned her C.N.A. while taking care of elderly patients. She went on to take care of people in healthcare throughout her life. She loved going to yard sales and shopping at thrift stores; Beverly had a passion for finding gems in different places.
Beverly is survived by her two children, Wayne R. Albright (Stacey) and Brett L. Albright (Taylor) both of Columbia, PA; her grandsons, Justin Albright, Braxton Lee Richard Albright; her brothers, Barry Albright and Jack Albright. She was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603; friends are welcome to greet the family at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
